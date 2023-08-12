KSI makes hilarious remark mocking Tottenham after Harry Kane's sensational move to PRIME-sponsored Bayern Munich

KSI recently commented on Harry Kane's transfer to German soccer giant Bayern Munich, who are the latest sports team to be sponsored by PRIME Hydration.

The British YouTuber, alongside his partner Logan Paul, announced the deal on social media earlier this week. The defending Bundesliga champions have joined an elite list of soccer teams to partner with PRIME, which also includes La Liga's Barcelona and the Premier League's Arsenal.

"PRIME IS THE NEW HYDRATION SPONSOR FOR BAYERN MUNICH!"

The timing of the deal also couldn't have come at a better time for the lifelong Arsenal fan. Bayern Munich confirmed one of the biggest transfers in their history today, signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee exceeding £100 million.

KSI reacted to the signing on Twitter/X and was happy to see that Arsenal's rivals Tottenham had sold one of the greatest players in their history. He tweeted:

"Tottenham in the mud. Prime Bayern here we go!"

Alongside their partnerships with some of the biggest soccer teams in the world, Prime Hydration is also set to sponsor its first boxing event. The upcoming pay-per-view, known as 'The Prime Card', will take place on October 14 and features a double main event with KSI and Logan Paul. 'The Nightmare' will face Tommy Fury and Logan Paul is set to face Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

KSI slams 'insecure' Jake Paul

KSI and Jake Paul's bitter rivarly reached new heights this week after the British YouTuber slammed 'The Problem Child' for refusing to allow PRIME products at his boxing bout against Nate Diaz.

Paul earned a unanimous decision victory over the MMA veteran when the pair faced off on August 5. Logan Paul watched the fight from ringside and entered the ring during the celebrations of his brother's win.

Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, KSI labeled Jake Paul as "insecure" as he revealed Logan Paul wasn't allowed to step into the ring wearing or carrying any PRIME gear. He said:

"The fact that DAZN didn't even allow Logan Paul to enter the area with a PRIME bottle or his PRIME chain or anything PRIME... outrageous. Just again, super weird behavior. Why does he [Jake Paul] care so much? He is so triggered by me. You are insecure about PRIME, and you're insecure about the PRIME card being promoted on your event because you want it to be all about you, you, you."

Catch the 30-year-old's comments here