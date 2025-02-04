KSI shares four-word reaction after Israel Adesanya promises to "be back" following Nassourdine Imavov loss

KSI has provided a four-word reaction to Israel Adesanya's vow to the fans after his most recent UFC loss.

Adesanya was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. The former two-time middleweight champion looked strong in the first round, delivering fast counters and stopping takedowns. However, in the second frame, following an eye poke and a quick resumption, 'The Last Stylebender' was struck by a powerful right hand by 'The Sniper'.

This loss has made the Nigerian-born Kiwi contemplate his next move, having suffered four losses in his last five fights. Adesanya indicated that he would relax for a while and help his teammates in the following days. He later posted a video of himself watching a clip of Imavov's knockout.

Reflecting on his setback, 'The Last Stylebender' promised fans that he would be back:

"'As real as it gets.' - @ufc Rolled the dice…snake eyes 🎲🎲 I’ll be back, gone to get some milk. 🥛🥛"

The post caught the attention of several fans, pundits, and even KSI. The YouTuber-turned-boxer commented:

"Forever a legend bro 🙌🏿"

KSI's comment [Screenshot courtesy: Israel Adesanya on Instagram]

Adensaya and Alexander Volkanovski are athletes who are affiliated with KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drink.

Daniel Cormier thinks Israel Adesanya is not done as a fighter

Daniel Cormier has urged Israel Adesanya to think about his future, as his UFC career winds down.

Cormier witnessed Adesanya's rise to prominence as well as his career's lowest point, which has now included three straight defeats to Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Imavov.

The UFC Hall of Famer said:

“Adesanya is done fighting for titles. But what I do not believe is that Adesanya is done as a fighter. Israel Adesanya has earned the right to fight lesser competition right now.”

He added:

"He looked fast. He looked sharp...I think he should be asking to be done at the top right now for a reset. And if there is a guy that has the mental makeup to know, 'Yeah, maybe I want to step back; maybe I need to do something a little different right now,' it is Adesanya.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Adesanya:

