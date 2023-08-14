“KSI sold 500k with a nobody like Pineda” - Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz PPV buys reportedly fall short of expectations, stir mixed reactions online

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight was expected to do very well in terms of PPV. The reported figure, however, has left fans with mixed reactions.

'The Problem Child' took on MMA and UFC legend Nate Diaz on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The arena was sold out on fight night and the fight was touted to do very well in PPV sales because of the hype around it. However, the reported PPV sales for the fight according to Happy Punch is as low as 450k PPV buys. Here's what the internet had to say about it:

"Ksi sold 500K with a nobody like pineda"

One fan explained how his loss in his last fight could be the reason the PPV sales for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz dipped:

"Man got half the PPV buys than his last fight, with a bigger draw as his opponent. Sounds like people hopped off the hype train after his loss, as expected."

One user, however, thought the sales for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight were impressive:

"A decent pro card with a 40 year old retired MMA fighter and YouTuber headlining, 450K is actually pretty solid I can’t lie."

KSI reacts to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight saying Diaz was not a challenge

KSI reacted to Jake Paul's fight against Nate Diaz. The Brit has been looking to fight 'The Problem Child' for years now. Their rivalry dates back to the KSI vs Logan Paul era, before the pair became business partners. The younger Paul brother won his fight against Diaz, but 'The Nightmare' was not impressed by his performance:

"The fight between him and Nate Diaz was just so a**. Like yeah he won but Nate was not really a challenge, he was too busy talking to the crowd than fighting Jake Paul. He threw hardly any jabs, it was just abysmal. And the fact that Jake Paul wasn't able to knock him out was also abysmal."

KSI himself is set to fight Tommy Fury on October 14 in Manchester, England on the Prime card. This will be the biggest test of his career so far against an opponent that has beaten his arch-rival Jake Paul. Despite the outcome of the fight, the only fight that makes sense next would be 'The Nightmare' vs. 'The Problem Child'.