KSI vows to knock out Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis' warning

KSI and Dillon Danis are days away from their boxing showdown in England. As the fight approaches closer, the war of words between the pair has intensified, and KSI is vowing to knock out Danis' former teammate, Conor McGregor, after handling business with the American on March 29.

The English influencer-turned-boxer was set to take on Wayne Bridge but the ex-soccer star withdrew in January. He was replaced by Danis.

During the pair's faceoff for DAZN ahead of their showdown, Danis hinted at the Englishman's negotiations with Turki Alalshikh to fight McGregor.

He warned the 31-year-old of a really bad result if the potential fight with McGregor happens. KSI responded by exhibiting a strong resolve to knock out McGregor down the line:

"Imma knock him [McGregor] out. Imma knock you out then Imma knock him out. ...It's gonna be a long day for you."

Check out his comments below:

KSI goes off on Dillon Danis for previously pulling out

KSI was originally slated to lock horns with Dillon Danis at X Series 004 at the start of 2023. Danis withdrew from the showdown, citing a lack of preparation and training. He was replaced by FaZe Temperrr, whom KSI defeated via first-round KO.

KSI and Danis have been rebooked to lock horns with each other on March 29. Days before the fight, they sat down for a face-to-face conversation, during which the 31-year-old Englishman called Danis out for withdrawing two years ago:

"I mean, that was one of the reasons that you know p*ssed me off. I never got you [Danis] back, I'm glad I finally get to get you back, bro. ... Why did you pull out? Are you dumb, how many times have you been hit in the head? You don't remember that you pulled out of the fight? You pulled out of the fight and basically tried to ruin the whole event and I had to fight Temperrr instead."

Watch his comments below (1:46):

