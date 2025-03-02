Lamont Roach Jr. shares stunningly prophetic words shared by Gervonta Davis during Round 12 about the judges decision: “What you talking about?"

Lamont Roach Jr. put on the performance of his career against Gervonta Davis on March 1 as the pair clashed for the WBA lightweight title. Roach Jr. had moved up from his super featherweight division, where he held the WBA title, to challenge Davis for his belt.

The clash was a back-and-forth affair as both pugilists found success, and the judges' scorecards saw the bout ruled a draw, with scores of 115-113, 114-114 and 114-114.

The result was shrouded in controversy, given that 'Tank' opted to take a knee in Round 9 that should have seen referee Steve Willis rule it as a knockdown. Had the knockdown been recorded, the score for Round 9 would have been 10-8 in favor of 'The Reaper', which would have seen him crowned the new champion on the scorecards.

The title challenger appeared in front of the media following the bout, where he shared some scarily-accurate words that Davis told him during the back end of their clash.

The 29-year-old said:

"Y'all wanna know something funny? When we was talking in like the twelfth-round, twelfth or eleventh [round], we was talking s**t, right? But [Davis] was like, 'You ain't gonna win.' I said, 'S**t, why not?! What you talking about?!' He's like, 'They ain't going to give it to you.' And I was like, 'Oh, is that right?' That's how boxing works. It's sad to say... I figured with a superstar you won't get too much on paper."

Check out Lamont Roach Jr.'s comments about Gervonta Davis below (13:10):

Gervonta Davis reflects on uncharacteristic performance against Lamont Roach Jr.

Gervonta Davis could not extend his four-fight knockout streak when he faced Lamont Roach Jr. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The WBA lightweight champion, for the first time in his career, was taken to a draw by his opponent.

'Tank' did not appear his usually-clinical self, capitalizing on any opening given to him by his opponent, as Roach Jr. outlanded Davis on total punches.

Following the frustrating result, the Baltimore native appeared in front of the media and reflected on his performance. He said:

"There were times that I sat in there with him and I'm like, 'Damn, this guy is super slow.' Well, not super slow. But he's slow and I could have taken advantage of the moments. I think I was boxing too much in the beginning and when I felt like I was slow it was already late down the line... I should have pressed the issue."

Check out Gervonta Davis discuss his performance against Lamont Roach Jr. below (3:10):

