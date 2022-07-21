"Land that I love" - When Conor McGregor had supportive words for USA ahead of Joe Biden's presidential election  

Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, UFC superstar Conor McGregor shared some words of support for the nation via Twitter. The Irishman's Tweet read:

"God bless America, land that I love Stand beside her and guide her. Through the night with the light, from above."

The United States of America, where the UFC bases most of its operations, quite obviously had a significant role in McGregor's rise to superstardom and as such it's only natural that the Irishman feels a special bond with the country.

McGregor has received love from the American media and the public. 'The Notorious' has been featured on multiple popular American late-night talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan.

Watch Conan featuring McGregor below:

The UFC superstar was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the 2021 MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins.

Watch Conor McGregor deliver the first pitch below:

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Just a bit outside from McGregor



Just a bit outside from McGregor https://t.co/7hhRNW9MmI

'The Notorious' also spends a sizeable amount of time in the US and owns a luxurious mansion in the fighting capital of the world, Las Vegas.

However, McGregor has on a few occasions expressed his aversion to politics.

Conor McGregor talks about the 2016 US presidential elections

In a 2016 interview with BT Sport, UFC megastar Conor McGregor had some strong opinions about the presidential election. The Irishman stated that he didn't care at all about the on-going polls.

'The Notorious' expressed that he didn't think anything was going to change regardless of who won the election:

"I just could not give a boll**ks. With all due respect, the whole thing is just weird to me... I don't think, whoever wins, anything is even going to change. I think the public are just brainwashed into this, as if any thing is going to happen with this one. I don't think either of those two contenders, whatever they are, have any power in anything anyway."

Watch McGregor's interview with BT Sport below:

When the reporter asked McGregor whether he himself was interested in giving politics a go, the UFC athlete stated that he was unsure about it as he didn't like conning people too much:

"Maybe, maybe, but I'm not, I don't like to con the people too much. So maybe not."

