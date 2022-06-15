Watch: When Conor McGregor attempted a Capoeira kick on Conan O'Brien - "I will die before you hit me"

Conor McGregor made an appearance on the Conan talk show on TBS back in 2015 ahead of his UFC 189 fight against Chad Mendes.

McGregor is known for his dynamic moves inside the octagon. He is also known for the variety of kicks he performs on his opponents. Host Conan O'Brien requested 'Notorious' to show off a Capoeira kick, which the Irishman did then and there. O'Brien seemed to be aware of the dangers of the demonstration. Here's what he said to McGregor before the Irishman executed the kick:

"If you really hit me, I will die before you hit me. We're just getting a demonstration."

On the show, McGregor also discussed his fight against Chad Mendes. 'Money' stepped in on short notice after Jose Aldo had to pull out of the proposed fight against McGregor due to a rib injury.

In the build-up to the fight, Mendes promised that he would end McGregor's then unbeaten UFC run. However, 'Notorious' vowed to break his opponent as he said on the show:

"He can talk all he wants. But face-to-face, man-to-man, they crumble. And every time I face against one of these individuals, they break. He would be no different."

Watch Conor McGregor's appearance on the Conan O'Brien show:

McGregor kept his promise as he earned a second-round TKO finish against Chad Mendes to capture the interim UFC featherweight belt. This was his first taste of a UFC title. McGregor went on to knock Jose Aldo out in 13 seconds in a title unification clash at UFC 194.

Conor McGregor has started kicking again after healing from injury

Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg break at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. However, it seems the Irishman has fully recovered from the injury. He has started using his previously broken leg to kick heavy bags.

Fans were left stunned by McGregor's ferocity as he went all in on the heavy bags during a recently uploaded training footage on social media. They seemed impressed by the Irish fighter's toughness as not everyone would go hard right after returning from such a gruesome injury.

Catch the clip of McGregor throwing heavy kicks:

Conor McGregor is expected to make a return to the octagon by the end of this year or at the start of next year.

