"Landed with his fu**ing pinky" - Former UFC champion amazed by Alex Pereira's knockout over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

A former bantamweight champion recently weighed in on Alex Pereira's first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill and was amazed by the power he possesses.

Pereira has amassed one of the most impressive runs in the sport since making his octagon debut in 2021. He has already become a two-division champion with wins over a number of former champions, including Hill at UFC 300.

During his appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, TJ Dillashaw noted that 'Poatan' shattered Francis Ngannou's punching power record at the UFC PI. After Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson mentioned that Pereira doesn't look too powerful, Dillashaw highlighted how impressive his win over Hill was. He said:

"You seen that he [Pereira] broke [Francis] Ngannou's punching power record, right? In the UFC PI? And Ngannou always had this massive record and he shattered it...He obviously is [a powerful puncher]. He landed with his fu**ing pinky and smaller fingers here [on Hill]. Not even flush. And made his eyes roll in the back of his head, dude."

Check out TJ Dillashaw's comments about Alex Pereira below:

Alex Pereira has certainly carried over his knockout ability from Glory Kickboxing into the octagon, so it will be interesting to see who challenges him next.

How many units did Alex Pereira surpass Francis Ngannou with at the UFC PI?

Alex Pereira recently achieved an incredible feat as he shattered Francis Ngannou's record for the most powerful punch at the UFC PI.

Ngannou held the record for registering 129,161 units on the punching machine at the UFC PI, but that was broken by 'Poatan'. The LFA posted a video to their X account showing the Brazilian registering 191,796 units on the same machine, which shatters the record by 62,635 units.

Check out the full video below:

