“Like a dream come true” - Lara Fernandez eager to seize the moment in ONE Championship

Lara Fernandez will have the biggest fight of her career in just her first appearance in ONE Championship.

The Spanish striking star will take on Janet Todd for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. The event takes place on July 22, Friday, and will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fernandez, in an interview with ONE Championship, said that just being part of the organization was an honor in itself. Fighting for a world title in her debut just adds another layer of prestige to her arrival.

Lara Fernandez said:

“My first fight in ONE, for the title? It’s incredible. To be part of ONE means a lot to me. Now I know I will face the best fighters in the world. That’s like a dream come true. That’s what every fighter wants to do in this career. That’s what I like the most about ONE – I get to fight against the best athletes.”

Fernandez is already an accomplished striker even before she enters the circle, having won world titles in WBC Muay Thai and ISKA.

Her entry into ONE Championship, however, will be her toughest challenge yet. Todd is the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and is on the best run of her career, having won her last six matches.

Fernandez said that if she beats Todd, she has the chance to take on other top stars in the promotion, including Alma Juniku, Marie Ruumet, and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues:

“It’s a great motivation that I might be fighting [those stars] at some point. That was my biggest dream, to be among the top fighters, and now that I am here, it’s a great motivation to keep going and someday beat them all. I work hard every day. I really believe I am at the same level now, just like those great fighters.”

Lara Fernandez promises to put on a show against Janet Todd

Lara Fernandez isn’t just ready for her ONE Championship debut, she’s determined to put on a show in her fight against Todd.

Both Todd and Fernandez are known for their calculated pace during fights. The pair may not be volume strikers, but they present a methodical style of offense that often captures the imagination of the fans.

‘Pizza Power’ said in the same interview with ONE Championship that fans will be sure to love her and Todd’s methodical style, especially those who are already familiar with Muay Thai and kickboxing:

“I will put on a show, and then I will become [the fans’] favorite fighter. It will be a very beautiful and technical fight. I hope I can take that belt home.”

