"It’s not like Muay Thai style" - Lara Fernandez believes Janet Todd's style is closer to kickboxing than Muay Thai

Lara Fernandez believes that the stylistic difference between her and upcoming opponent Janet Todd will make their matchup exciting.

Fernandez and Todd are set to battle for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159 on Friday, July 22nd.

Ahead of their match, Fernandez spoke with Fight Record to share her thoughts on ‘JT’ and why their pairing is something to watch out for.

“The only thing I know is that she is very experienced and very clever and strong. I think her style is more kickboxing style and it’s not like Muay Thai style. But I think my style is something in between Muay Thai and kickboxing so it can be a good fight because of this.”

Todd made her ONE Championship debut against Stamp Fairtex for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title but lost by unanimous decision. She went on to win her next six fights, competing in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. In the process, she won the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title from Stamp and worked her way into contention for the Muay Thai crown.

Meanwhile, Fernandez started her career as a kickboxer but believes that she has blended her skills well with Muay Thai principles. It has helped her collect 40 wins in over 50 professional striking matches.

Martial arts has taken Lara Fernandez all over the world

Competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing has taken Lara Fernandez to different parts of the world.

The 25-year-old competed in the IFMA World Championship in Thailand and traveled to UK, England, Belgium, China, Scotland, and Armenia, among others, while competing for several promotions.

The journey has led her to the WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world titles, and has now brought her to the global stage of ONE Championship.

Fernandez can add Singapore to the list of places she has competed in since July 22nd. She could add even more places in the future, especially with ONE Championship looking to mount events all over the world again at some point in the near future.

With a wealth of talent in the ONE Super Series, Fernandez should have no shortage of competition whether she chooses to compete in kickboxing or Muay Thai.

