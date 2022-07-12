Lara Fernandez trains flying knee strike ahead of Janet Todd world title bout at ONE 159

'Pizza Power' Lara Fernandez is getting ready for the fight of her life at ONE 159. She will compete for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship against kickboxing world champion 'JT' Janet Todd.

ONE Championship recently shared a video of the talented Spanish-born striker on Instagram with the following caption:

"Lara Fernandez has got knees 🦵' Pizza Power' squares off with Janet Todd on July 22 for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 159!"

In the video, Fernandez lands a flying knee in slow motion and shows an incredible vertical leap.

The Spanish fighter will be making her long-awaited debut in ONE on July 22. She enters the Circle being a former titleholder with World Boxing Council Muay Thai, ISKA, and others. She has tons of experience at the top level, facing champions in Lion Fights and Enfusion.

At ONE 159 on July 22, she will face a major challenge when she meets the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd.

Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

The Spanish striker Fernandez is getting ready for this fight and training as though it is the biggest bout of her career. An interim Muay Thai world title in ONE is no small matter. On Instagram, she shared her thoughts:

"HERE IT IS! My time has finally come. On July 22 I will face Janet Todd for the ONE interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. I've been living in a cloud since I received the news It's time to keep bursting training and leaving my skin until the day comes, my day. I AM READY." [Translated via Instagram]

Kickboxing world champion Todd will also be looking to hold an interim Muay Thai world title. She explained that since she started in Muay Thai, then switched to kickboxing, she always wanted to go back to the sport. Speaking with SCMP MMA, Todd explained:

“I think it just kinda let into the Muay Thai area because I did get the [kickboxing] title, so I wanted to kind of move into the Muay Thai area again. Muay Thai was actually the first area that I entered into... I started my quest towards the kickboxing one and now that I obtained that, I try to come back to my Muay Thai roots a little bit.”

Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez will face off for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 159 because the reigning queen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, is taking some time away to focus on motherhood.

'Pizza Power' is looking to create a career high on July 22 and add her name to the honored list of ONE Championship world titleholders against 'JT'.

