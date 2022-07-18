Lara Fernandez is in her prime and ready to throw down with Janet Todd at ONE 159

Lara Fernandez is entering the biggest week of her combat sports career. The Spanish fighter nicknamed ‘Pizza Power’ makes her ONE Championship debut on July 22, where she will meet reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in the ONE 159 co-main event.

While Todd enters with one world title around her waist, she’ll be fighting for another as the two women are squaring off for the interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Entering her final week of preparation, Fernandez is looking primed and ready to fire when she steps into the circle for the very first time against one of the promotion’s most elite female strikers.

In a post on ONE Championship’s Instagram, Lara Fernandez can be seen putting in work ahead of her highly anticipated showdown with ‘JT’ on Friday.

“Lara Fernandez pushes through 😤 Can she defeat Janet Todd and claim the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship belt at ONE 159 on July 22? 🤔 @larafdz13”

While Fernandez may be making her promotional debut, it would be a mistake to look past her as a real threat to Todd’s bid to become a two-sport world champion. With 40 wins to her credit, Fernandez is the reigning WBC Muay Thai flyweight world champion and the reigning ISKA super featherweight world champion.

Don’t look past Lara Fernandez when she takes on tenured ONE Championship striker Janet Todd

Given that Lara Fernandez is making her ONE debut against and already established world champion in Janet Todd, it would be easy, and almost understandable to look past her in the ONE 159 co-main event. However, doing so would be a huge mistake.

While Todd has the tenure and titles to show that she’s among the best, ‘Pizza Power’ is much more seasoned in the world of Muay Thai, whereas 'JT' has been successful only in the sport of kickboxing. Considering their upcoming showdown is being contested for an interim Muay Thai world title, that ruleset could be more favorable to Fernandez’s experience.

Carrying world titles under ISKA and WBC, Fernandez shows that her training and experience has paid off on a global scale. With that said, ONE Championship is a whole other monster.

Featuring the fiercest strikers in the world and hosting the biggest combat sports fanbase in the world, stepping into the circle for the first time under a massive spotlight could be intimidating for anyone. Fernandez’s previous experience could help keep her emotions and adrenaline in check once she steps inside the circle, but only time will tell.

It is clear that Fernandez has the skills, the experience and the determination to be a ONE world champion. On Friday, we will see if she can put it all together in the biggest fight of her career.

