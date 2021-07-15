Last week Conor McGregor slapped him. What did he do? - Islam Makhachev slams Rafael dos Anjos for 'running' from potential fight

In the lead-up to his upcoming fight against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31, lightweight contender Islam Makhachev put former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos on blast.

Speaking to the media, Makhachev accused Dos Anjos of avoiding a potential bout with the Dagestani fighter.

"He [Rafael dos Anjos] is good for me next, but this guy always runs, you know. Now he told 'I wanna fight with Conor [McGregor] or Khabib [Nurmagomedov]' and last week Conor slapped him. What he did? Nothing. This guy always runs, this guy [is] old." Islam Makhachev said.

The 29-year-old said he wants to retire the former lightweight champion.

"I understand he wanna make money, but I wanna help him retire, you know."

Makhachev vs. dos Anjos was scheduled multiple times by the UFC. Unfortunately, the fight could not come to fruition.

Islam Makhachev responds to Dan Hooker's callout

Islam Makhachev is not keen on fighting Dan Hooker. 'The Hangman' called him out in an interview with James Lynch earlier this week.

"Dan Hooker posted something today, 'If Islam won this fight and called me...", but who is Dan Hooker, you know? Now he's number eight. In his last six fights, he lost three times." Islam Makhachev said.

The 29-year-old said he is interested in fighting someone who can help him get one step closer to the lightweight title.

"I need someone who [can] bring me closer to the belt. But I don't think Hooker is a big step for me."

Hooker had recently called out Makhachev, saying he would fight the Dagestani if he manages to get past Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

"I know he's just behind me in the rankings so that's another fight there. [If] He gets the job done and he says my name...you sell that fight and we can make it happen." Dan Hooker said.

You can see the clip of Dan Hooker's callout below:

Islam Makhachev will take on fellow lightweight contender Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 this weekend. It will be the Russian's first time headlining a UFC event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard