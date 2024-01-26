Latest edition of UFC's popular 'Year of the Fighter' series set to feature legendary ex-champion

The latest edition of UFC's 'Year of the Fighter' series features a legendary ex-lightweight champion. Frankie Edgar's is the latest career to be explored through the popular series. MMA fans can catch the episode exclusively on Fight Pass.

'Year of the Fighter' presents some of the most captivating stories in MMA, embarking on a journey through the most compelling year of the careers of some of the most extraordinary talents to have ever stepped inside the famed octagon.

Till now, there are 15 episodes featuring the likes of former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, former featherweight kingpin Max Holloway, and Britain's first-ever champion, Michael Bisping.

With a legendary career spanning almost two decades, culminating in an MMA record of 24-11-1, Edgar is one of the best talents to have ever graced the world's premier MMA promotion.

'The Answer' holds wins over a veritable list of MMA legends, including B.J. Penn, Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira, and Cub Swanson.

After claiming the lightweight championship with a unanimous win against Penn at UFC 112, the New Jersey native defended the title twice and retained it once in a draw against Gray Maynard.

Later in his career, 'The Answer' moved down to featherweight and subsequently to the bantamweight division. Edgar has challenged for the undisputed 145-pound gold on two occasions.

He retired from the sport in November 2022 after a trio of back-to-back losses. For his monumental career, the 42-year-old was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2024.

Frankie Edgar talks about UFC Hall of Fame induction

Frankie Edgar is the first addition to the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2024, and the fighter, unsurprisingly, is over the moon about it.

During an interview with Megan Olivi following the announcement at UFC 297, 'The Answer' said:

"I was floored. I really was. It was a special moment... I got a million texts. It feels like I fought... I got the texts like I just fought."

Speaking about the outpour of love from his fellow fighters for his special moment, Edgar added:

"The best strokes you can get are from your peers. To get it from these guys; we all kind of are in the same pursuit, to get the acknowledgment from these guys is amazing."

Catch Frankie Edgar's comments on the Hall of Fame induction below: