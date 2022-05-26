Latest UFC 4 fighter update: Which stats have been added? 

UFC 4 fans will be excited to learn that the game has now received its latest fighter update. A Twitter account named Combat eSports Media has listed all the updated stats for each fighter.
Former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira saw increases in several attributes that included two points for Punch Power and three points for Legs. Oliveira was stripped of his title after controversially missing weight in his last outing but went on to score a submission win over Justin Gaethje.
While Gaethje saw a point increase in Clinch Striking, he was deducted two points for Takedown Defense.
Check out the tweets below:
Recently crowned women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza saw a point increase each in terms of Accuracy, Head Mov., Footwork, Kick Power, Kick Speed and Cardio. Esparza recently dethroned Rose Namajunas with a decision win in one of the most lackluster affairs in UFC title fight history.
While Michael Chandler saw an increase in Punch Speed, Kick Power, Kick Speed and Recovery, he saw a point deducted for his Chin. 'Iron' recently scored a front kick KO over Tony Ferguson despite initially being dropped by 'El Cucuy'.
Meanwhile, Ferguson, who is on a four-fight skid, saw points deducted in several attributes.
Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic also saw a change in attributes after their recent meeting. While Blachowicz saw an all-round improvement, Rakic lost two points for Legs after suffering a TKO loss due to a mid-fight ACL tear.
Michael Johnson also saw an increase in various attributes after his second-round TKO win over Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54. Meanwhile, Rob Font's power and chin were affected after being overwhelmed by Marlon Vera in the main-event at UFC Vegas 53.
Charles Oliveira's "fighter likeness" yet to be updated on UFC 4
Fighter likeness has always been an issue with UFC games due to the constant changes in weight and appearance of the athletes. According to Combat eSports Media, Charles Oliveira's fighter likeness is yet to be updated on UFC 4.
The Twitter account opined that updating Oliveria's fighter likeness should be a high priority considering his stardom at this point. The account also revealed that Aleksandar Rakic and Carla Esparza saw certain changes in their appearance recently, further confusing fans as to why Oliveira's character hasn't been updated yet.