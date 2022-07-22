"She's in that Jon Jones category" - Laura Sanko on how Valentina Shevchenko's wins are dismissed if opponent puts up a fight 

Laura Sanko thinks Valentina Shevchenko has reached a level of dominance comparable to Jon Jones.

Jones, of course, is considered by many to be the single greatest MMA fighter of all time. The former light heavyweight champion was nearly flawless with his lone loss being a flukey disqualification in a fight he was dominating.

In the same manner, Shevchenko is regarded as one of the best fighters in the UFC today. However, Sanko believes both Jones and Shevchenko have been very dominant to the point where some of their close wins are being dismissed as unimpressive.

Speaking about Shevchenko's future in the women's flyweight division, Sanko told James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA:

"[Valentina Shevchenko] did win. That's the key. She did beat Taila Santos and it's funny because she's in that Jon Jones category or probably the Kamaru Usman category now, where someone gets close or makes the fight look interesting or even remotely competitive and then all of a sudden, the narrative switches entirely to how amazing Taila Santos is, which she is. But Valentina did beat her."



Shevchenko is coming off a controversial split decision win over Taila Santos. 'Bullet' was able to retain her crown, but her critics claim that Santos should have been awarded the decision.

There currently has been no news as to what could be next for the defending queen of flyweights. However, it's safe to assume that a rematch with Santos is one of the likeliest possibilities for the champ.

Valentina Shevchenko expresses support for Jon Jones

Valentina Shevchenko has given Jon Jones advice after the former light heavyweight champion was arrested for domestic violence.

According to the Kyrgyzstani, Jones is in desperate need of mentorship in his life. During a previous interview with James Lynch, Shevchenko said:

"I would like that probably he could have someone, a person, who can guide him through life. And tell him what is important and what is not. And sometimes you just need to chill, relax [rather] than crazy thing. Because there are more things in life. But definitely I just want to wish him to find his way."

Valentina Shevchenko's advice for Jon Jones:

Shevchenko added that Jones should try to channel all his energy into something positive. She believes 'Bones' could do it by dedicating all his time and effort into training in the gym.

