Nate Diaz wanted this fight - Laura Sanko dismisses "lamb to slaughter" narrative surrounding Khamzat Chimaev bout 

Laura Sanko has shut down the narrative that the UFC is sacrificing Nate Diaz for Khamzat Chimaev.

As it stands, Diaz is pegged by the oddsmakers as a massive underdog at +775. That means a bet of $100 would return a profit of $775. The figures also indicate that the Stockton native isn't being given a very good chance of beating the rising welterweight star in their main event clash at UFC 279.

However, as far as Sanko is concerned, Diaz has always welcomed the opportunity to fight Chimaev. Speaking about the matchup during an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Sanko said:

"I have it on good authority that this is a fight that Nate [Diaz] wanted. I think there's this narrative out there that the UFC is trying to screw him over. But this is a fight that Nate wanted and has wanted and has been asking for and trying to put together for a few months. I'm not privy to the negotiations, but I imagine Khamzat [Chimaev] would've liked the fight too."

Sanko added that the money was the only reason the fight hadn't been booked right away. The UFC presenter continued:

"So that leads me to believe that it was money that was not allowing it to get done. Whatever got figured out with the money side of things. But in terms of this idea that the UFC is forcing Nate to take this fight and they're sending this lamb to slaughter... That's not how this is at all."

Watch our interview with Laura Sanko:

Gilbert Burns reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev booking

Gilbert Burns hasn't been shy about his desire to fight Khamzat Chimaev again. The Brazilian, who lost a unanimous decision to 'Borz' UFC 273, said rematching Chimaev is one of his top priorities.

With that in mind, Burns said he's keeping an eye out on the matchup in case a replacement is needed. After learning about the booking, Burns took to Twitter to write:

"I might start a camp in case something happens."

Check out the tweet below:

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/espnmma/status… ESPN MMA @espnmma



🤔🤔 I might start a camp in case something happens 🤷🏾‍♂️

Burns has also made it clear that he doesn't think Nate Diaz stands a chance against Khamzat Chimaev. During an interview on the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet, the Brazilian said "it doesn't make sense" for Diaz to fight the undefeated Russian, but he'd still watch it as a fan of the sport.

