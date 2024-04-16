Laura Sanko, Gina Carano, and others react as Holly Holm issues statement on loss and dismisses retirement rumors defiantly

Holly Holm has addressed her recent defeat to Kayla Harrison at UFC 300, shutting down rumors of retirement in the process.

Holm, a former UFC champion, fell short in her highly anticipated matchup against Harrison, who was making her UFC debut. The fight saw Harrison dominate with her wrestling prowess, leaving Holm unable to implement her game plan.

Following the loss, speculation swirled around Holm's future in the octagon. Taking to social media, the 42-year-old released a statement reflecting on the fight and expressing her determination to bounce back.

"It didn't go as planned, no excuses. I have the best coaches, teammates, sparring partners... Everything I could have asked for. But I got in there and lost focus. Didn't do anything we trained for. All the respect to Kayla, she was the better fighter tonight."

Holm's statement resonated with the MMA community, who offered words of encouragement and appreciation for her career. Former MMA fighter Gina Carano, now an actress, expressed her support on social media, stating:

"❤️❤️❤️ you will always be a legend and a champion Holly!"

UFC commentator Laura Sanko lauded Holm's honesty:

"Keep your head up, You're an amazing inspiration. ❤️‍🔥"

Fans react to Holy Holm's statement following loss recent loss at UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White encourages Holly Holm to retire after loss at UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White suggested that former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm consider retirement following her submission loss to Kayla Harrison at UFC 300.

At the post-fight presser, White praised Harrison's performance before discussing Holm's future.

"I don't care what level Kayla Harrison has competed at. I guarantee you she had some serious jitters tonight. She came in there and she literally put it to an absolute legend in all of combat sports. Obviously a big night for her and a big win and I would love to see Holly retire."

Holm etched her name in MMA history in 2015 when she dethroned Ronda Rousey with a stunning head-kick knockout. The victory came during Rousey's dominant reign and remains one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Prior to her successful MMA career, Holm established herself as a boxing champion, amassing a record of 33-2-3 and winning titles in three weight divisions. However, Holm's record since defeating Rousey has been inconsistent. She's gone 5-7 with one no-contest, including losses in three more title fights. Her last victory came in March 2023 against Yana Santos.

