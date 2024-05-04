Laura Sanko has hilarious reaction to Daniel Cormier and team getting a Samba Lesson ahead of UFC 301

Laura Sanko has reacted to Daniel Cormier, Din Thomas, Paul Felder and Jon Anik getting a Samba lesson on the UFC 301 weigh-in show. Cormier, Thomas and Felder were live in Brazil for the weigh-ins for the upcoming UFC 301 card this weekend.

After all the fighters hit the scales, the MMA broadcasting quartet were then treated to a live Samba session as a host of women dressed in traditional Brazilian samba outfits appeared in the arena. The four men were then tasked with learning the dance, leading to a hilarity as they attempted to get the steps right.

Watch the video here:

Cormier, Anik, Felder and Thomas were all visibly exhausted by the end of the dancing, with Sanko pointed out in her reaction.

Spotted in the comments on Instagram, the ESPN analyst and commentator couldn't contain her laughter after watching the video and jokingly stated that it looked like all the men were close to having a heart attack. She wrote:

"😂😂😂 boys about to have a heart attack."

Check out Sanko's comments here:

Laura Sanko wasn't the only MMA personality spotted commenting either as reporter Megan Olivi also saw the funny side of the video. She wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 Omg."

Laura Sanko shares clip of her son performing farming duties

Laura Sanko recently saw herself receive a lot of positive comments from fans after she shared a video of her son working on their farm. In the video, Sanko's teenage son is driving and operating a tractor loader as part of his farming duties.

The ESPN analyst and commentator jokingly asked if it counts as child labor if it's her own child, but she has since received a host of comments from fans supporting her decision to teach her child the importance of work.

Sanko captioned the post:

"Is it child labor if it's your kid?"

Check out the video here:

Fans appreciated the glimpse into Sanko's home life and many praised her for the way she is raising her son. One fan wrote:

“How every kid should be raised.”

Another commented:

One fan added:

“Great job that young man is ahead of the pack."

