Laura Sanko previews a fantasy clash between Ilia Topuria and prime Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Shooting from an ill advised distance"

Laura Sanko recently shared her thoughts on a hypothetical Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Ilia Topuria fight. While the UFC broadcaster couldn't give a definitive prediction for such a matchup, she noted that Nurmagomedov could push Topuria to his limits on the ground.

Topuria recently beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 via first-round knockout to claim the lightweight title and join the lofty two-division champion club. Given his incredible resume, many began comparing his skills to MMA greats like Conor McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Sanko weighed in on the debate and shared her two cents on Topuria's chances against Nurmagomedov in his prime. She said:

"Ilia's boxing is far too dangerous. I think the only pathway for Khabib to beat someone like Ilia, in this hypothetical that we're running with here, would of course be on the ground. I think we've yet to see Ilia's ground game be tested against the elite of the elite... I don't know that we know enough about Ilia's get-up game... That's the only path to victory I can see for Khabib. I can also see Khabib shooting from an ill-advised distance and getting knocked out."

Catch Laura Sanko's comments below (15:28):

Laura Sanko talks potential Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor fight

Laura Sanko believes an Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor fight is very much possible despite the Irishman's extended hiatus from the sport. While she acknowledged that McGregor isn't anywhere near his prime and that a Topuria vs. McGregor fight is highly unlikely, she voiced her excitement for such a matchup.

In the same interview with Submission Radio, Sanko shared her thoughts on a potential Topuria vs. McGregor fight and said:

"I want something big... Do I think it's likely? You know, based on where Conor's focus seems to be, obviously not. But if we're going to sit here and pretend that Ilia's going to fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov], then why can't we sit here and pretend that Ilia could fight Conor? How insane would that be?... Can you imagine a stadium in Spain where Ilia Topuria is facing Conor McGregor? That would be bananas." [22:30 onwards]

While Topuria and McGregor have previously expressed an interest in settling their differences in the cage, 'El Matador' made it clear that he's moved on and is no longer keen on fighting the Irishman.

In an interview last year, he explained his stance on a potential McGregor fight and said:

"I'm telling you that if they offered me a fight with [McGregor], I'd say no because there are bigger fights than him... He's not the McGregor that moved the masses. He's a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport."

