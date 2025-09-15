Laura Sanko reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford spectacle, hails Jon Anik and production team

Laura Sanko recently gave her thoughts on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing event. She commended the production team and UFC announcer Jon Anik for their contributions to making it a memorable night.

Anik served as a commentator alongside Max Kellerman and Andre Ward for the event dubbed 'The Fight of the Century,' which featured the undisputed super middleweight showdown between Alvarez and Crawford. It lasted 12 full rounds, and 'Bud' prevailed by unanimous decision to become a five-division champion and undisputed in three weight classes.

Sanko recently took to X and revealed how amazed she was by those in charge of planning such a historic event. The UFC analyst also praised Anik, writing:

''Have to shout out the production for last night. The UFC blueprint with all the unique features of boxing still there. Pacing was on point. Great storytelling. Everything felt BIG and gotta say @Jon_Anik was the crown jewel of a great commentary team all around. #CaneloVsCrawford''

Notably, Anik is well-known among MMA fans for his ability to call fights effectively in the UFC since 2011. He brought the same enthusiasm to his commentary on Alvarez vs. Crawford. During a recent interview with The Schmo, the Boston native opened up about his preparation for the boxing event held on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada:

''It’s interesting. When you sit down to watch film, a lot of these fights (in boxing) take you an hour to ingest. There aren’t a lot of finishes. So the film study is definitely prolonged. … I think the biggest challenge of the preparation was just that the 36-minute fights take an hour to ingest compared to a first-round (UFC) knockout.'' [0:58 of the interview]

When Laura Sanko shared the reason behind her short MMA career

During an appearance on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast earlier this year, Laura Sanko opened up about her short MMA stint. Notably, the UFC figure only competed once in 2013 at Invicta FC 4, defeating Cassie Robb via submission in the second round.

The 42-year-old stated that the lack of opponents influenced her decision to retire from MMA:

''It's always a problem to a degree, but by that point for, you know, once I was fighting for Invicta, like, they were gonna do all the work, and they had a handful of good atomweights. Really that was the top of the mountain. If you're an atomweight, this is it. You were there, so that was the vibe, I'm here. I'm gonna make the most of this." [36:45 of the video]

