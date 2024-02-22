Laura Sanko gives three-word reaction to fan's comment about her drinking live with co-stars on UFC Weigh-In Show

Laura Sanko recently responded to a fan's comment on one of her social media posts.

Sanko shared a video of herself drinking on Instagram with co-stars Bobby Green and the former middleweight champion Michael Bisping at the UFC 298: Morning Weigh-In Show.

Watch the clip below:

Under the post, a fan wrote:

''Champ is here!!!"

Sanko replied in three words, writing:

"She never left"

Screenshot of Laura Sanko's response to a fan's comment on Instagram

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention, and fans soon flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration for the MMA media personality. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''I always watch the weigh in show. i love when it goes off the hinges no rules''

''This show is always fun, sometimes it's better than ppv card too''

''I have no idea the context, but I think we can all agree Sanko is the champ''

''Was it even a contest vs Sanko… there are levels to this game.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Laura Sanko's post on Instagram

Sanko is currently one of the UFC's most recognizable figures. She's a former professional fighter and frequently appears on ESPN as a UFC analyst.

Sanko debuted as a UFC commentator at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak on Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, she made her pay-per-view debut at UFC 293 in September last year, becoming the first female to do so in the modern era of the UFC.

When Laura Sanko did a 'shoey' with Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski and Laura Sanko once shared a backstage moment that left the UFC analyst and commentator stunned. Following his successful featherweight title defense against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, 'The Great' celebrated with a 'shoey,' an Australian tradition wherein one drinks beer out of a worm shoe.

Sanko joined in the festivities but was surprised by how quickly Volkanovski drank his beer after demonstrating his spill-prevention technique. This led her to compare the featherweight champion's drinking ability to his octagon skills.

"Well that's just annoying, how clean that is. No crumbs, no drips. The man drinks like he fights."

Check out the clip below: