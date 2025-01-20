Laura Sanko shares one-word reaction to Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz turning up at popular MMA page's first 'popup event'

Laura Sanko shared her reaction to Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz making an appearance at popular MMA page Full Violence's first popup event.

Oliveira was last seen in the octagon in a dominant display against Michael Chandler at UFC 309. On the other hand, Diaz was last seen in the boxing ring against Jorge Masvidal where he won via majority decision.

Both fighters have been selling their merch in collabration with Full Violence for over a year. Celebrating one million followers, the page organized a popup event in which both Diaz and 'Do Bronx' made an appearance. Full Violence captioned the post:

"So this is kinda INSANE… 😭 Not bad for our first popup event! Yesterday was unforgettable. Huge thank you to Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz for being part of our first-ever pop-up and, of course, to all the fans who came out to celebrate hitting 1M with us. Your support means everything! Thank you."

Commenting on the post, Sanko wrote:

"Amazing!!!"

When Islam Makhachev discussed potential rematch against Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently shed light on a rematch against Charles Oliveira. 'Do Bronx' delivered a dominant performance at UFC 309 against Michael Chandler putting himself back in title contention.

However, Makhachev revealed he was tired of giving rematches to fighters in an interaction with ESPN MMA. The Dagestan native also expressed that there was nothing exciting about a rematch with the Brazilian, stating he would only take the fight into consideration if Dana White asks him to.

He said:

"I don't know. If I'm looking behind Arman, if I beat him, I don't know. I'm tired to give somebody rematch, you know? I need the second belt, Belal [Muhammad] there. We will see. A lot of good fighters. Man, I beat him [Charles Oliveira], Arman beat him. It's nothing exciting, you know? Beat him again. But if he wants, if Dana [White] wants, if fans want, why not?"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

