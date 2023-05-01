Laura Sanko has hit back at her critics as some fans left sexist comments on her Instagram. The UFC and ESPN analyst shared that she was attending an NFL draft party before being subjected to the abuse.

Sanko has made history in recent months when she became the first female commentator to be on the commentary desk at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac back in February 2023. Prior to that, Sanko was learning her commentary trade in Dana White's Contender Series.

Despite Sanko's efforts to become a mainstay in what was typically considered a male-dominated space, it hasn't come without its critics. Often times, some MMA fans claim that she is only there for her looks.

A fan commented on Laura Sanko's Instagram post when she stated she was going to an NFL draft party. They wrote:

"To talk UFC or be someone's arm candy?

Sanko wasted no time in hitting back at the sexist comment. She replied:

"@bradypedigo22 I'm my own army candy"

When Laura Sanko revealed words of wisdom she received from Joe Rogan

Last year, Laura Sanko revealed she shared a touching moment with Joe Rogan backstage at a UFC pay-per-view.

At the time, Sanko was yet to make her commentary debut and was working on the analyst desk for both the UFC and ESPN. While speaking on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Laura Sanko shared that she had bumped into Rogan backstage and he offered her words of advice which she still carries to this day.

According to Sanko, Rogan knew about her commentary dream and told her to push for it, regardless if people tell her not to. She said:

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer. To be honest, I wasn't really sure if he knew who I was. It just so happened we got stuck behind the stage waiting for Conor (McGregor) to come out. It meant alot. I didn't realise he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator... He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me. You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together someday'."

