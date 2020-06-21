Lauren Murphy calls out Cynthia Calvillo after third consecutive win

Lauren Murphy secured a massive win over Roxanne Modafferi and calls out Cynthia Calvillo

Lauren Murphy is now on a three fight winning streak and by the looks of it wants to fight for the title

Lauren Murphy at UFC Vegas 3 did an amazing job in handling the more experienced Roxanne Modafferi on the undercard of the UFC event this weekend. Entering this fight as a considerable underdog, Lauren Murphy managed to stun a majority of the MMA fan base by securing that win.

Lauren Murphy was then quick to call out a fellow ranked contender, Cynthia Calvillo. Lauren Murphy said that she definitely deserved to be in the top 5 of the ranking and in the women's pound for pound list. She then said that she wanted to face Cynthia Calvillo.

"I definitely deserve a spot in the top five. I think I deserve a spot on the women's pound-for-pound list and I want to fight Cynthia Calvillo next." '

Lauren Murphy calling out someone like Cynthia Calvillo makes sense given her last few wins. Now on a three-fight winning streak, Murphy has recorded wins over fan-favorite Andrea Lee, former Invicta FC champion Barb Honchak, and former title challenger Roxanne Modafferi. Cynthia Calvillo is coming off a huge win over former title challenger Jessica Eye so the fight makes sense.

Lauren Murphy keen on securing a title shot

The women's flyweight division is very young and is currently dominated by a very skilled Valentina Shevchenko. Given the age of the division, the contender list is very volatile and one fight can make a lot of difference. Now that Lauren Murphy has secured a three-fight winning streak it shouldn't stun anyone if she becomes the top contender for the title.

A fight and a win against Cynthia Calvillo seals Lauren Murphy a title shot. First, the fight won't happen very easily given Cynthia Calvillo might be suspended for a long time as she suffered an injury in her last fight. Second, it won't be an easy fight even if Lauren Murphy manages to get the fight. It should be overall a good fight to look out for.