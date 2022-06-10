"I probably should not have been in the cage" - Lauren Murphy details 'God awful' camp that hindered performance against Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko’s last opponent, Lauren Murphy, shared her opinion about their fight at UFC 266. The scrap ended in the fourth round when ‘Bulled’ showered Murphy with a barrage of punches and elbows. And according to ‘Lucky’, that all happened because she wasn’t completely healthy.

During her appearance on Combat Sports on Fanatics View, the Alaska native was asked about her fight against the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion. Murphy was hailed by show host James Lynch for making it to the fourth round with Valentina Shevchenko, while most of her opponents were done within the first two frames.

She elaborated that her training camp went completely wrong and also faced some health issues. However, she still entered the cage because she wanted to face the champion.

Lauren Murphy said:

“And for the condition that I was in for that fight, 100%. Because I think that if I had been healthy in that fight and had been 100%... I mean, to tell you the truth, James, it’s like that camp anything that could have gone wrong, anything you could imagine went wrong… I never seen a camp go so God awful... To be really honest with you, I probably should not have been in the cage that night. In fact, a 100% I should not have been in the cage that night, but I did not want to miss my chance to fight the champion.”

Watch Lauren Murphy detail her training camp for the Valentina Shevchenko fight in the video below:

Lauren Murphy’s prediction on Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos at UFC 275

Murphy was the sixth challenger to Valentina Shevchenko’s title, and now ‘Bullet’ will defend it again this Saturday in Singapore. Her opponent will be Brazilian fighter, Taila Santos.

As Valentina Shevchenko’s most recent opponent, the Alaskan native was asked to make her prediction. ‘Lucky’ began by pointing out Santos’ strength and reach, which may cause trouble for Shevchenko. According to Murphy, the Brazilian should look for an opportunity to touch the champion’s chin. If she is unable to do that, then 'Bullet' can utilize her clinch to get the win.

Lauren Murphy said:

“She [Santos] has a puncher’s chance because she’s so powerful and she’s pretty long. She’s a little bit taller, I think, and sometimes I think Valentina has a hard time dealing with size… I think if Taila can touch her chin, then yeah, maybe she could make something happen. But if she doesn’t land that shot I don’t see it going well for Taila. Because it’s like that body lock of Valentina is disgusting… Her clinch is best in the UFC”

‘Lucky’ went on to state that a potential upset would open up the division again.

