"Layed down tigress pose" - Fans react to Valentina Shevchenko's "stunning" beach photo in printed swimsuit

While Valentina Shevchenko hasn't competed since her split draw against Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC last year, her recent Instagram post got fans talking.

The former women's flyweight champion blessed her fans on social media with a photo of herself in a printed swimsuit in Thailand, which prompted fans to react.

As with many of her posts, Shevchenko received overwhelming compliments.

One fan wrote:

''Layed down tigress pose''

Another fan complimented Shevchenko's appearance in the picture, writing:

''The view is beautiful. But you. You're an angel. So gorgeous''

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that Shevchenko should work in Hollywood, writing:

''Looking good V, but I want to see you in a feature film as a bad ass, assassin, or spy. Talk to your Hollywood people.''

Screenshot of fan reactions to Valentina Shevchenko's post on Instagram

Will there be a third fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso?

Alexa Grasso pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history to take the flyweight title from Valentina Shevchenko. Their rematch went the distance and was ultimately scored a split draw, which saw Grasso retain the title.

The rematch was marred by controversy when judge Mike Bell gave Grasso a questionable 10-8 round in the decisive final round, which Shevchenko and many in the MMA community gave criticized.

The flyweight division is brimming with new challengers for the first time in years. The promotion announced on Thursday that the scheduled bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot will now take place on March 30 at Boardwalk Hall as the UFC Atlantic City main event.

The winner of Blanchfield vs. Fiorot will likely be next in line for the title, which will be contested when Grasso and Shevchenko square off for a third time. While there's no official date for their third meeting, the UFC's highly-anticipated show at the Sphere in Las Vegas, slated for Mexican Independence Day in September, appears to be the ideal location and time.