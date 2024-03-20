"Layla's not a trophy, she's a participation award at best" - Colby Covington comes back with brutal roast as Ian Garry feud continues to simmer

Colby Covington had mostly stayed out of the spotlight following his UFC 296 welterweight title fight loss to Leon Edwards last December. That changed last week, however, as the three-time title challenger responded to Ian Garry's callouts with a video promo, giving him stipulations for the two to clash.

'Chaos' released another video targeting 'The Future' on Tuesday, stating:

"As you can see, there's nothing behind me - just like Ian Garry's resume. We all saw your cringey a** video Ian, and the 'do what you're told' line only works when you're the A side or Conor McGregor, not corner McGregor, you f**king cuck. Ian, you said a lot of dumb s**t, but there is one thing that I'll agree with you on. Layla's not a trophy, she's a participation award at best, which is fitting for you and your generation."

The No.4-ranked welterweight continued:

"You don't dictate the terms here cuck boy. You're a Gen Z beta and the only time you do any dictating is when you're on your knees for the nutritionist... You want to talk about what I'm famous for and my title fights? The only thing you're famous for is parading around a nutritionists sloppy seconds like she's miss universe. She's a four, at best... Here it is one last time, agree to the stipulations... Otherwise, I'm fighting someone higher ranked this summer and you're doing what you do best - sitting there and watching all the action."

Check out Colby Covington's comments on Ian Garry below:

While Garry had called for an 'I quit' match against Covington, 'Chaos' noted that no commission would approve a bout that doesn't have a time limit and disqualification rules. Although the two have exchanged words, it is unclear if a bout will come to fruition later this year.

What stipulations did Colby Covington list to make Ian Garry fight?

Ian Garry has been angling for the opportunity to face Colby Covington this summer. 'Chaos' recently revealed that he is open to the bout, provided that 'The Future' agrees to three stipulations, stating:

"Stipulation number one. You and that gold digging w**re got to turn your Instagram comments back on... Stipulation number two... Layla, you've got sixty seconds to convince me and the people why this fight needs to happen so put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees and beg... Stipulation number three... Layla, you want to be a star? You want the spotlight? I got it for you, sweetie... I'll give you your 15 seconds of fame, right here, for America's pick of the week."

Check out Colby Covington's full list of stipulations for Ian Garry below:

Covington added that if Garry turns off his Instagram comments before the fight then he forfeits the bout. Furthermore, if he does so during fight week or after the two clash, he will forfeit his purse. The No.7-ranked welterweight brushed off the stipulations, noting that they are unrelated to the two clashing.