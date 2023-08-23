Leading UFC welterweight predicts doomsday outcome as Darren Till accepts Mike Perry’s October 14 boxing challenge

Darren Till and Mike Perry have shared a bitter-and-sweet relationship over the past years.

'Platinum' is set to be the backup fighter for the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match. Meanwhile, Till is currently exploring opportunities outside of MMA after becoming a free agent. The former UFC welterweight fighters recently exchanged words about a potential future fight.

Their history goes back to a sparring session in 2018, which left Perry and 'The Gorilla' in an ongoing rivalry. The feud has been reignited as the BKFC star mentioned in an interview with JNMEDIAUK that he'd be interested in stepping into the squared circle against Till if he doesn't end up filling in for Danis at Misfits Boxing's 'The PRIME Card' on October 14 in Manchester, England.

Check out Perry's comments below:

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Till responded to Perry's fight offer:

"I say yes let’s go."

Check out Till's post below:

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad jumped into the ongoing conversation and foresaw a disastrous outcome for Darren Till, following the 30-year-old Britisher's acceptance of Mike Perry's boxing challenge:

"Mike lights you up."

Check out Muhammad's post below:

Before announcing his departure from the promotion in March, Darren Till has lost five of his last six UFC fights, including three in a row. He last competed in 2022 at UFC 282, when he was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis via submission. Till holds a professional record of 18-5-1.

Sean O'Malley's coach pokes fun at Darren Till following the latter's advice to "bet everything" on Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley's head coach, Tim Welch, subtly criticized Darren Till for his betting advice regarding O'Malley's bantamweight title match against Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling's title reign came to an end when he suffered a second-round TKO defeat to 'Sugar' in the main event of UFC 292 over the weekend. This outcome differed from Till's prediction. Welch reacted to Till's X post by responding:

"How are you feeling"

Check out the X post below:

For context, Till had previously urged his followers to place their bets on Aljamain Sterling as 'Funk Master' was entering the octagon as the favored bet for his match against Sean O'Malley.