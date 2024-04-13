"LeBron vs. Alex, who y’all got" - Fans react to UFC 300 stars spending the day with the NBA's Larry O'Brien trophy 

The upcoming UFC 300 main card features some of the biggest names on the UFC roster, but even the stars were enamored by the special guest appearance at media day.

The National Basketball Association's championship trophy, the Larry O'Brien trophy, was introduced to the likes of Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway.

Check out the reactions of the fighters on seeing the Larry O'Brien trophy:

Fans reacted to the fighters interacting with the NBA trophy and presented their concerns about getting the trophy back from 'Poatan'.

"Yeah Alex now believes it’s his lmaooo the finals will not have a trophy this year [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]"

"weirdest collab of all time [face with tears of joy emoji] who gon take that trophy from Pereira!?"

"LeBron vs. Alex, who y’all got"

Fans also made several NBA references, such as Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul not winning a championship and forward Draymond Green's penchant for aggressive plays, a seamless fit in the world of mixed martial arts.

"draymond really changing the sport [hands clapping emoji]"

"They held it before Chris Paul"

Fans also made reference to an alternate version of basketball, which involves suplexing the opponent, as a crossover between basketball and MMA.

Check out the fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to UFC 300 stars interacting with the Larry O'Brien trophy. [via X]

Aljamain Sterling on his missed NBA career and other notable UFC 300 fighter reactions to the Larry O'Brien trophy

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was quick to recall his own dreams of making it to the highest level of basketball at the NBA upon seeing the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Sterling reminisced about his lack of height hindering his progress but expressed his contentment at finding success in mixed martial arts.

"Tell you what? I always thought I was gonna be in the NBA. Then I was only five foot five in high school and I was sad. But I found my calling [mixed martial arts]. This is nice, wow. Look at that thing."

Alex Pereira gleefully asked if the trophy was for him and thanked the NBA, worrying fans whether he might return the trophy or not.

“Para mi? [For me?] Thank you!”

Meanwhile, Pereira's fellow UFC 300 main event headliner Jamahal Hill compared the weight of the trophy to a UFC championship belt. 'Sweet Dreams' called on Dana White to increase the weight of the belts.

