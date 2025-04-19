Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington: Live round-by-round updates

Lee Cutler is scheduled to defend his WBC international silver super welterweight title against Sam Eggington.

Cutler, aged 29, holds a professional boxing record of 15-1, including seven wins by knockout.

The English boxer captured the WBC international silver super welterweight title with a majority decision win against Stevie McKenna in December 2024.

Cutler's first title defense is against former IBO super welterweight champion Sam Eggington, who has fought professionally 44 times (35-9).

Eggington is coming off a decision win against Alan Velazquez in November 2024, leading to an opportunity to add another title to his resume against Cutler.

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event will air live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 20.

The co-main event before Whittaker vs. Cameron 2, Cutler vs. Eggington, has an estimated start time of 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. PT, which could change depending on other fights.

Watch a faceoff between Cutler and Eggington below:

Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington

