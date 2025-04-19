  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington: Live round-by-round updates

Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington: Live round-by-round updates

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 19, 2025 19:54 GMT
Lee Cutler
Lee Cutler(left) and Sam Eggington (right) look to steal the show at the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 undercard. [Image Courtesy: @LeeCutler_TcT on Instagram]

Lee Cutler is scheduled to defend his WBC international silver super welterweight title against Sam Eggington.

Ad

Cutler, aged 29, holds a professional boxing record of 15-1, including seven wins by knockout.

The English boxer captured the WBC international silver super welterweight title with a majority decision win against Stevie McKenna in December 2024.

Cutler's first title defense is against former IBO super welterweight champion Sam Eggington, who has fought professionally 44 times (35-9).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Eggington is coming off a decision win against Alan Velazquez in November 2024, leading to an opportunity to add another title to his resume against Cutler.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event will air live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 20.

The co-main event before Whittaker vs. Cameron 2, Cutler vs. Eggington, has an estimated start time of 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. PT, which could change depending on other fights.

Watch a faceoff between Cutler and Eggington below:

Ad

Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Official Result:

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jake Foley
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications