We asked AI to predict the winner of Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 (And it gave a detailed reply)

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron A.I. prediction for their April 20 light heavyweight rematch is here, with Google's in-house A.I., Gemini, providing an in-depth answer for the bout's outcome. Heading into the bout, Whittaker sports an 8-0-1 record, while Cameron is 23-6-1.

The pair's first bout ended under bizarre circumstances, with an sixth-round injury to Whittaker forcing a no-contest. Gemini recounted the first bout, arguing that Whittaker, who has a reputation for showboating, underestimated Cameron, who was more focused and technical than he may have anticipated.

Gemini's Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 predictions

Gemini further argues that Whittaker's decision to hire a new trainer in the experienced Andy Lee could pay dividends. Conversely, the A.I. prediction believes that Cameron himself will make no adjustments. Ultimately, its definitive prediction is a win for Whittaker.

The most likely outcome, according to Gemini, is a unanimous decision win for Whittaker. However, given the highly competitive nature of their first fight, and how badly Whittaker gassed halfway through, his ability to fight the full 10 rounds has since been questioned by many.

However, Gemini didn't fully discount Cameron's chances in the rematch. It considered how difficult his pressure proved for Whittaker to handle in their initial bout. Furthermore, it highlighted that Cameron could eventually stop his rival in the later rounds.

Gemini also made it a point to mention that such an outcome would more than likely be due to Whittaker potentially fading in the fight, as opposed to his chin actually cracking from Cameron's shots.

Revisting Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 1

As an undefeated Olympian with a flashy, showboating style, Ben Whittaker has drawn a tremendous amount of hype. In fact, he has even drawn comparisons to the great 'Prince' Naseem Hamed, who is one of England's greatest-ever boxers. Unfortunately, those comparisons fell flat against Liam Cameron.

Check out the first Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron fight:

Expand Tweet

The pair's initial bout proved far more competitive than anyone could have predicted. Cameron's bottomless gas tank, discipline and fundamentals proved problematic for Whittaker, who he kept backing him up and landing on. Before long, Whittaker began to tire and Cameron took over.

However, the fight lacked a satisfying conclusion as in round six, both men clinched and tumbled over the ropes, leading to an injury that rendered Whittaker unable to continue.

