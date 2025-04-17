Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 fight card takes place this Sunday on April 20. It serves as the crown jewel for Boxxer, with the boxing promotion hosting several eye-catching matchups, beginning with a super middleweight clash between Mark Jeffers and Ricardo Lara.

Afterward, Elliot Whale and Lucas Ballingall will clash in the welterweight. They are followed by Troy Coleman and Bradley Goldsmith, both of whom compete for the BBBofC Midlands Area middleweight title. In a return to super middleweight, there's Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ahorgah.

Further up the card is a meeting of heavyweight power-punchers in Frazer Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh. Then, Lee Cutler defends his WBC International Silver super welterweight belt against Sam Eggington, before the main event takes place.

Meanwhile, the headline bout consists of Whittaker and Cameron facing each other in a rematch. No title is on the line, only pride and reputation. Their first fight ended in a no-contest after an accidental, joint, tumble over the ropes left Whittaker with an injury.

Now, Whittaker will have the chance to redeem himself, while Cameron will be looking to prove himself against those who felt Whittaker could have done more.

What time is the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 card?

On American soil, fans can tune into the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, local U.K. fans will find the matchup available at 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

Overseas viewers will find the fight schedule in their relevant time zones in the table below:

Country Time U.S.A. 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. (April 20) U.K. 7:00 PM B.S.T. (April 20) U.A.E. 10:00 PM G.S.T. (April 20) India 11:30 PM I.S.T. (April 20) Brazil 3:00 PM B.R.T. (April 20) Australia 5:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 21)

How to watch Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2?

Local U.K. fans will be able to watch the preliminary card for Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 on Sky Sports Action, while Sky Sports Main Event will provide coverage for the main card. However, as far as non-U.K. fans are concerned, the fights can only be streamed on DAZN.

The event venue

The card takes place at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, West Midlands, England under the Boxxer promotional banner.

The full event card

The current Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event card can be seen below:

Light heavyweight: Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

WBC International Silver super welterweight title: Lee Cutler (c) vs. Sam Eggington

Heavyweight: Frazer Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh

Super middleweight: Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ahorgah

BBBC Midlands Area middleweight title: Troy Coleman vs. Bradley Goldsmith

Welterweight: Elliot Whale vs. Lucas Ballingall

Super middleweight: Mark Jeffers vs. Ricardo Lara

