“Left me out there for an hour and a half” - Liam Harrison recalls terrible treatment he once received fighting in China

Liam Harrison is now considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, but that pedigree didn't come easy. Apart from the blood and sweat he shed between the ropes, there were also instances outside of the ring where it seemed even more difficult for Harrison to get by.

In an interview snippet he posted on Instagram, the multi-time world champion recalled how he was essentially left helpless outside of the arena when he fought in China earlier in his career.

Liam Harrison said the card's organizers practically left him out to dry with a broken eye socket until his trainer found him and brought him back inside the arena to get looked at.

He said:

"I fought a Thai champion. First round, I jumped in trying to knock him out, he elbowed me, fractured my eye socket, dropped me for an eight-count. My eye and my face were numb I thought 'f****** hell that was horrible.' Finished the fight, took me outside, just shut the door, left me outside, it was fu**ing roasting, I was a bit dehydrated, there were two big fences on either side, and my gloves were on still, so I couldn't jump over them."

Harrison added:

"They left me out there for about an hour and a half, and I only got fucking back in the building because my trainer came and was looking for me. He came, found me, took me inside, and then stitched me up."

Liam Harrison ramps up preparation for Denver duel against Seksan

Liam Harrison has been wishing for a fight against fellow legend Seksan, and that wish is close to being fulfilled.

The British Muay Thai icon will face the Thai legend in a catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Although it's still months before they're locked inside the Circle, Harrison has been hard at work to perfect his game plan against 'The Man Who Yields to No One'.

"Full steam ahead for Denver 🇺🇸 @richardsmith_badcompany_gym #muaythai," posted Harrison on Instagram.

ONE 168: Denver is ONE Championship's second live event in the United States