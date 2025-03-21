Legendary boxing trainer reveals Floyd Mayweather Jr. tactic that could help Terence Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez may not pose the gargantuan challenge to Terence Crawford that many expect him to if 'Bud' looks to Floyd Mayweather Jr. for clues on how to beat the Mexican star. That is, according to ex-boxer and all-time great boxing trainer Ronnie Shields, who spoke to Fight Hype.

While conversing with the interviewer, the question about whether Crawford had the kind of punching power to deter Alvarez from pressuring him arose. Moreover, Crawford's tendency to get into fire fights was also brought up, which may not bode well against a larger fighter. Shields, though, thinks differently.

"Okay, Canelo wanted to fight Floyd too. He tried to. Floyd kept stepping around him, and he kept looking for Floyd [in the ring]. Floyd was right there, and he'd make just one or two simple moves, and Canelo would have to reset. Floyd never had to reset. Boom, boom, boom, step around. Boom, boom, boom, step around. That was it. Trust me. Crawford's going to look at that, he's gonna perfect that, and that's why I give him a great shot."

Check out Ronnie Shields' thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford (4:15):

The matchup between Alvarez and Crawford would represent a clash of generational boxers and undisputed world champions. It is a bout Crawford has been chasing for some time now, though with little interest from Alvarez himself, until recently.

It is the biggest boxing match the sport could book at this very moment, and a win would do wonders for either man's legacy, especially Crawford, who is being compared to Mayweather more and more as time goes on.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are both affiliated with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season

An initial stumbling block toward the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford was the Mexican star's documented disinterest in facing 'Bud.' This drew Saudi sports minister Turki Alalshikh's interest, as he was more than keen on booking the fight. Unfortunately, Alvarez was dismissive.

Worse still, he priced himself out after initial discussions. However, with time, he came around, though he did use a possible bout with Jake Paul as leverage at the negotiations table. In the end, Alvarez signed with Riyadh Season and he is now expected to face Crawford down the line.

