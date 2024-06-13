Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight backed by Errol Spence Jr.: “If anybody could pull it off, he could"

Terence Crawford is arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now. As he enters the prime of his career, his insatiable appetite to face boxing's best is yet to subside.

'Bud' has made it clear that he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, one of the sport's fellow P4P greats, and possibly the biggest money fight he can seek out. The Nebraska native has called for a clash with Alvarez several times since 2023, but the super middleweight (168 lbs.) does not appear to be interested.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez cited the difference in weight as the main detractor, with Crawford soon to make his super welterweight debut (154 lbs.) against Israil Madrimov.

The Mexican stated that he would not get the credit he deserved, due to the size disparity, should be defeat the former undisputed welterweight champion.

A former opponent of Crawford's in Errol Spence Jr. recently shared his thoughts on the potential bout. He stated he would back his fellow countryman, and said this:

"It could happen, why not? If Crawford wants to challenge himself to be great, let him try to be great. I'm with it. I'd be going for 'Bud' if he fought Canelo. I'd be going for him, I don't know he's going to win or lose, but I'd definitely be going for Crawford. If anybody could pull it off, he could pull it off."

Terence Crawford could find himself in trouble agains Israil Madrimov says Eddie Hearn

Terence Crawford became the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed world champion in two weight classes following his victory over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023.

The pair were hoping to face off in a rematch at the end of 2023, but a second clash did not materialize, with both men officially moving up to super welterweight following the bout.

Whilst 'The Truth' will face Sebastian Fundora in his debut at 154 pounds, 'Bud' will meet WBA champion Israil Madrimov in the ring.

Matchroom Boxing chairman, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his thoughts on the WBA title fight, and believes Madrimov could cause an upset. He said:

"I've got bad, bad feelings for Terence Crawford against Israil Madrimov. Because all I hear is Crawford-Canelo, Crawford-Boots, Crawford-this. He is fighting the biggest puncher he's ever faced on August 3rd... I'm telling you now, if Crawford gets hit on the chin by Israil Madrimov, he is gonna really, really know about it."

