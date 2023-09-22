Legendary Muay Thai fighter Seksan split between Rodtang and Superlek: “I’ll root for both of them”

As we head to ONE Friday Fights 34, legendary Muay Thai fighter Seksan Or Kwanmuang is 50/50 with Friday’s matchup between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Seksen, who once upon a time battled Superlek and Rodtang, finds it difficult to pinpoint a winner. Both flyweights are at the height of their respective careers and are evenly matched throughout, so we’re almost sorry to have to see a winner after all this is over - almost.

For Seksen, the friendship and the bond they’ve developed over the years as a brotherhood has taken much more precedence over who wins and who loses.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he explained:

“I used to fight against both of them. They are brothers of mine. Rodtang is a fighter like me, his combinations are good. For Superlek, he has heavy and bold kicks. He’s fast, too. I support both of them. Everything is possible. I’ll root for both of them, whoever wins or loses.”

Rodtang and Superlek will finally collide this Friday morning, US time, in a catchweight bout inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Unfortunately, Superlek is no longer permitted to compete for Rodtang’s crown after failing to meet the hydration and weight standards last night.

Thankfully, Rodtang has agreed to a catchweight fight so the event will continue to march forward as planned.

As Seksen explained, Superlek is a high-caliber fighter whose technique is second to none. His best weapons are his kicks and flying elbows, which he utilizes to catastrophic effect as witnessed in his last three fights.

Rodtang, on the other hand, is a once-in-a-lifetime fighter. His insane ability to take the punches and continue marching forward is almost inhuman. And the more you get him angry, the harder he’ll hit you.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will therefore be a barnburner of a fight. Watch for the knockout this Friday, September 22 at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel.