Jon Jones slams Jan Blachowicz in his latest Twitter rant

After waging a full-blown Twitter war with the UFC, Jon Jones has shifted his attention to his light heavyweight successor Jan Blachowicz. Jones recently posted a series of tweets to shoot down Blachowicz's claims of Jones being afraid to fight him.

In his tweet, Jon Jones argued that he had moved up in weight to compete against a lot more difficult competition in Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Jones rephrased Jan Blachowicz's popular term 'legendary Polish power' to 'legendary Polish tales' to dismiss the champ's claims as a figment of imagination.

I was so afraid of Jan that I went after Francis and Stipe, legendary polish tales — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

In another tweet, Jon Jones compared his resume with Jan Blachowicz's and appealed to the Polish Powerhouse to rake up title-fight wins - in a sarcastic tone.

Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking shit about me. Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from. 👍🏾 just another option for you — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Jon Jones' tweets are a response to Jan Blachowicz's statements during a recent interview with RT Sport MMA. While discussing a potential fight with the former champion, Blachowicz argued that Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in 2020 because he knew he would lose an eventual showdown against the Pole.

'You know, I understand him... He (has) do(ne) almost everything at 205. Almost. Because he didn’t fight against me. That’s why he (has) do(ne) almost everything. I understand his decision because I think he knew that when he gonna fight against me he's gonna lose this fight... So he (made) this decision, ‘okay now I go to heavyweight...'"

Jon Jones' future with the UFC is uncertain

Jon Jones held the UFC light heavyweight title for almost a decade. However, his most recent performances hinted that the division had finally caught up with its dominant champion.

Following his controversial wins over Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, Jones announced his decision to vacate the title and compete at heavyweight in 2020.

The former champ's move opened the avenues for multiple super-fights. UFC president Dana White promised Jon Jones a shot at the heavyweight title in his divisional debut.

Relations between the UFC and Jon Jones have gone southwards following his demand for higher pay to fight the newly crowned heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jones has launched a tirade of attacks on the UFC through social media after Dana White dismissed his demands.

Jon Jones has a formidable legacy that the UFC would like other fighters to build their names off. Given that he has the riskiest fight of his career with Francis Ngannou lined up, it is highly unlikely that Jones will put his legacy on the line unless he comes to agreeable terms with the UFC regarding the pay.