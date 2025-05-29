Legendary UFC referee makes wild NSFW accusation against Jon Jones over alleged locker room incident

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy revealed a throwback story about Jon Jones' pre-fight antics.

Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time. The 37-year-old's legendary career has featured many ups and downs, with his unpredictable personality creating hectic moments inside and outside the Octagon.

During an episode of WEIGHING IN podcast, longtime UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy told this story about a time he was in Jones' locker room before a fight:

"There's an individual there [in Jon Jones locker room], and that individual was a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and was working for the commission. He says, 'Someone get on the ground for me.' This guy being a ground guy and someone that was, 'Man, I'm in Jon Jones' locker room, this is great.' He says, 'I'll do it for you. I know how to roll.'"

McCarthy continued by saying:

"Jon decides to do a se*ual act with him, saying, 'What if I do this? This isn't illegal, right?' The guy who was on the ground, quickly his eyes went as big as they could get, like What are you doing? I said, Jon, knock it off. He goes, 'I'm just joking, but really, what could you do?' I said, I can disqualify you for being unsportsmanlike. Go ahead and do it, let's see what happens. This is why Jon and I never really got along. I didn't put up with his sh*t."

Check out John McCarthy's comments below (4:19):

MMA community waits for update for potential super-fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

In November 2024, Jon Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time with a third-round TKO against Stipe Miocic.

The bout between Jones and Miocic was postponed for a year due to the former suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

In the meantime, Tom Aspinall stayed active while capturing and defending the interim heavyweight title.

Jones has since sent mixed signals about his intentions to fight Aspinall, a matchup strongly desired by the MMA community.

Months have passed without a clear update, leading to fans and heavyweight contenders, especially Aspinall, to lose patience.

Recently, Jones answered a fan question, asking him whether he is retired. He responded by saying:

"I don’t know if I wanna call it retired, I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I’m genuinely enjoying life, I’m growing in different ways."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

