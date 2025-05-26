Should Jon Jones retire to preserve his legacy? Exploring the growing fan backlash against 'Bones'

Jon Jones' heavyweight reign is easily one of the most controversial championship runs in UFC history. After steamrolling Stipe Miocic last November to claim the undisputed crown, Jones hasn't shown any indication towards defending the title again.

He dropped a casual “I’m done” comment during a recent FaceTime call with Kamil Gadzhiev. UFC CEO Dana White insists a unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall is still in the works, but there have been no updates on that matter.

Meanwhile, the belt has sat untouched for over half a year, and fans are watching a division go stale while the champion offers cryptic social media posts. However, will Jones' retirement preserve his legacy?

The case for stripping Jon Jones of the heavyweight title

The UFC has not been shy about stripping champions in the past. Lately, the UFC hasn't hesitated to make tough calls when champions stall. Islam Makhachev had to give up his lightweight belt simply for chasing a super fight with Jack Della Maddalena.

Before him, Germaine de Randamie and Nicco Montano were stripped of their titles just months into their reigns for staying inactive or turning down key challengers. Yet, Jones continues to hold the belt with no timeline to fight. Aspinall, still listed as interim champion, already defended his placeholder title with a first-round finish over Curtis Blaydes.

Blaydes and others have begun lobbying for Jones to be stripped. Many fans also feel Jones is getting special treatment. That’s not just a bad look, it’s a roadblock for a heavyweight division that finally has fresh, exciting contenders ready to push the sport forward.

Regardless of what people make of the current situation, Jones' legacy is already carved into MMA history. He became the youngest champion in UFC history and dominated the light heavyweight division for a decade.

But legacy isn’t just about wins. It’s also about how you leave the game. Take Khabib Nurmagomedov's case, for instance. The Dagestani retired with a spotless 29-0 record, and the MMA community respected his decision not to hold the division hostage.

If Jones fades out through delays, silence, and negotiation standoffs, the final chapter could feel unfinished. Walking away after one dominant heavyweight win might preserve the myth, but it also leaves behind a trail of what-ifs.

Will Jon Jones' retirement preserve his legacy?

If Jon Jones is serious about walking away from the sport, now is the time to make that decision clear. There’s no shame in retiring on top. In fact, doing so would solidify his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

But stringing along the UFC, the fans, and a red-hot challenger like Aspinall benefits no one. It keeps the division frozen, stalls potential superfights, and undermines the meaning of championship gold.

The UFC has a responsibility to the sport, not just to its stars. If Jones doesn’t sign for a unification bout by the end of 2025, the promotion must move forward and crown a new undisputed champion. The longer this uncertainty drags on, the more it chips away at Jones’ legacy.

