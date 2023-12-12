Leon Edwards accuses UFC of having a strong bias towards Colby Covington

Leon Edwards seemingly feels the UFC is strongly biased in favor of Colby Covington. Reigning undisputed UFC welterweight champion Edwards is scheduled to defend his title against Covington at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

Colby Covington has competed for the undisputed UFC welterweight title twice already. The former interim UFC welterweight champion failed to win the undisputed title on both occasions, losing to Kamaru Usman in December 2019 and November 2021.

In the latest edition of The MMA Hour podcast, host Ariel Helwani asserted that Colby Covington is the only "non-champion" getting a UFC title shot after a lengthy layoff of around 21 months.

Helwani asked for Edwards' opinion about why the UFC has accorded Covington an immediate title shot after such a long layoff. 'Rocky' responded by opining that Covington has the 'Dana White privilege,' as in he's considerably favored by UFC CEO Dana White and the UFC organization.

Edwards suggested that Covington was undeservingly roped in as the replacement fighter for his (Edwards') trilogy matchup against Usman in March. He believes Covington has time and again called for opportunities he hasn't earned, and the UFC inexplicably gives him those unwarranted opportunities.

Furthermore, Edwards explained that his American opponent has been given relatively easier matchups in the past five years, primarily against fighters nearing their career's end. He recalled that Colby Covington's latest fight was a win over a past-his-prime version of Jorge Masvidal. Moreover, insinuating that he'll dominantly defeat Covington, the UK native stated:

"I'm prepared. I'm ready, and I'll show him the different levels ... I've watched him beat a washed-up Masvidal. He's going up against a guy that's in his prime, coming in here with confidence, and bigger, stronger. I can't wait."

Helwani chimed in and asked whether 'Rocky' thinks the UFC wants Covington to win. Edwards replied by saying:

"Probably. I think [former US president Donald] Trump wants him to win. I don’t know. None of it matters, right? I think my whole career’s been the underdog going against the favorite. I think this is no different. My mentality, my background; it's all just perfect to where my career is going. And I'll say all just works out perfect for me, so it is what it is."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Leon Edwards sheds light on potential next move after UFC 296

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Leon Edwards opened up about his possible next move after he beats Colby Covington at UFC 296. 'Rocky' alluded that his good friend Israel Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

Leon Edwards emphasized that with Adesanya having taken a backseat as of this time, he'd like to move up to 185 pounds and capture the UFC middleweight title currently held by Sean Strickland. 'Rocky' also highlighted that if he succeeds in winning the middleweight belt, he'll be the UK's first UFC double-champion.

Catch Leon Edwards' comments below (16:15):