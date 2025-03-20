Leon Edwards admits to injury and underestimation of Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: "I just thought it was Belal"

Ahead of UFC London, where Leon Edwards takes on powerful wrestler Sean Brady, the Englishman took part in an interview where he shared his honest take on his loss to Belal Muhammad. It was among the most lopsided defeats of his entire career, with round five being an exception.

Ad

Nevertheless, he still suffered a unanimous decision loss, which cost him his welterweight title. However, according to Edwards, the defeat can be chalked up to the debilitating combination of having an injury and underestimated Muhammad, who he had faced before.

"I can't tell you what it was. I feel like the... going into the fight there was injuries going into it. It is what it is. I feel like what made the most difference was the time, fighting at 5 AM. I did try my best to do it in camp, but for some reason I couldn't get my body used to it. Even training and sparring I felt different. I knew going into the fight I felt different, but I just thought, 'It was Belal. I can beat Belal.' I think that was the mindset that overlooked [him]. That played a big part also."

Ad

Trending

Check out Leon Edwards' thoughts on his loss to Belal Muhammad:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The loss to Muhammad at UFC 304 on home soil was a bitter one for Edwards, especially given how their first encounter went. Before the eye poke that rendered Muhammad unable to continue, Edwards was completely outstriking and overwhelming him, as if he was trending toward a dominant win.

Unfortunately for him, the eye poke led to a no-contest. While Muhammad pursued a rematch, Edwards wad disinterested, claiming to have 'won' the bout and only having an interest in a title fight.

Ad

This isn't the first time Leon Edwards has dismissed his loss to Belal Muhammad

In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Leon Edwards did his best to minimize the loss to Belal Muhammad, arguing that he remains the superior fighter between the pair despite the result of their UFC 304 clash.

"I probably prefer Belal, he was the last guy to defeat me. Even though I had an off night, I feel like that's one where I need to get back. I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him."

Ad

Check out Leon Edwards challenging Belal Muhammad to a rematch (1:40):

Unfortunately for Edwards, he may have to work extra hard for a rematch. Muhammad claimed he'd only face him if his rival embarked on a lengthy win streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.