"Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready" - Belal Muhammad is willing to rematch Leon Edwards at UFC 269 following Jorge Masvidal's injury announcement

No.3 welterweight contender Leon Edwards' UFC 269 fight against No.7-ranked Jorge Masvidal has been canceled after 'Gamebred' suffered an injury. Belal Muhammad has now thrown his hat in the ring to serve as Masvidal's replacement.

Edwards squared off against Muhammad in the main event of UFC Fight Night 187 aka UFC Vegas 21 in March this year. The bout was stopped by the referee at 0:18 in round two and declared a no contest after the accidental eye poke of 'Rocky' rendered 'Bully B' unable to continue.

Once ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto confirmed Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal, Belal Muhammad sent a series of Tweets suggesting his desire to complete unfinished business with Leon Edwards.

"I know of a guy... Put bully in I don’t even need to make a million... Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready... I think masvisdal just realized him and colby and be tuf coaches," posted Muhammad.

Here are Belal Muhammad's tweets about stepping in to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269:

There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. Jorge Masvidal was forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready

Muhammad took the Edwards fight on short notice — two weeks — last time as well. He stepped in after Khamzat Chimaev withdrew due to COVID-19-related complications. He has since defeated Demian Maia, and currently occupies the No.9 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Leon Edwards is unbeaten in 10 consecutive fights since losing to Kamaru Usman in December 2015

Leon Edwards (19-3-1) has nine victories in his previous 10 UFC fights. He defeated Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos and most recently Nate Diaz at UFC 263 in June.

His last professional MMA loss came against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1) way back at UFC on Fox: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 on December 19, 2015.

After the cancelation of his upcoming bout, Edwards said he's determined to wait for the title shot against Usman.

Apart from Belal Muhammad (19-3-1), Chimaev (10-0) has shown interest in facing 'Rocky'. It's still unclear what decision Dana White and UFC management will make regarding Leon Edwards' next encounter.

Edited by Joshua Broom