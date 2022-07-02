"I would love to run this one back" - Leon Edwards answers how badly he would want Jorge Masvidal fight if he beats Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are scheduled to fight at UFC 278 on August 20. The promotional machine was put in motion as both of them attended their first press conference. At one point Edwards was asked by a reporter about a potential matchup against Jorge Masvidal.

The Brit replied by saying:

“After beating Usman, I will give him a rematch because he’s deserving it. He’s been a reigning champion for a long time, so I feel after I beat him we’ll have a rematch. And after that let that boy win a few fights and I would love to run this one back. Back in London, back in the UK and that will be an amazing opportunity, you know."

The two were scheduled to fight each other back in UFC 269, but Masvidal was forced to withdraw due to injury. Prior to that, they made headlines due to their backstage altercation at UFC Fight Night 147 in 2019. Masvidal knocked out Darren Till that night and was later interviewed by ESPN. Both fighters exchanged words, which led ‘Gamebred’ to charge at Edwards and throw a few punches.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

"I got him for you" - Kamaru Usman on Edwards’ backstage interaction with Masvidal

Kamaru Usman also had a thing or two to say about the aforementioned altercation at UFC Fight Night in London. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ admitted that he likes his opponent and that he “got him” for Edwards.

Kamaru Usman said:

“Listen, I like you. You my man. I’ve done a lot for you. That man went back there in London, he put his hands on you, and you guys didn’t do nothing, so I had to handle it for you. That’s why I had to knock his head to the moon. I got him for you, so I like you. Thank me.”

Edwards was quick to reply that Masvidal was taken by the police and that he wasn’t able to confront him.

The BMF champion also has a history with the reigning welterweight title holder after fighting on two different occasions. Usman won both bouts that took place at UFC 251 by decision and at UFC 261 by knockout.

left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

Despite suffering a knockout loss, ‘Gamebred’ went on record on the IMPAULSIVE podcast to say that Usman’s striking was nothing special.

Jorge Masvidal said:

“On the feet, he’s nothing special. He might have got me, but he’s nothing special on the feet. He’s not like a legit striker on the feet yet.”

