Leon Edwards backs Bobby Green to defeat fellow Brit Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: "If he shows up"

Leon Edwards has surprisingly backed Bobby Green over fellow compatriot Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett is set to return to action against 'King' next month on the stacked British card, which takes place on July 27 in Manchester, England.

'The Baddy's upcoming clash against Green also presents him with his first opportunity at breaking into the UFC's lightweight rankings, as Green will step into their bout ranked No.15 in the division.

Heading into the fight, Pimblett most recently picked up the biggest win of his career when he defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 last year. The Liverpudlian won the fight via unanimous decision, extending his winning streak in the promotion to five.

For Green, the 37-year-old was able to bounce back from a vicious KO loss to Jalin Turner by dominating Jim Miller at UFC 300. He was rewarded for his efforts by being booked to face Pimblett, as the pair have traded blows on social media and during interviews over recent months.

Weighing in on the fight was Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, who will both headline the top of the Manchester card. During a video that was uploaded to Aspinall's YouTube channel, 'Rocky' gave his prediction for Green vs. Pimblett.

According to Edwards, he expects Bobby Green to walk away victorious, but only if the best version of himself turns up. He said:

"I think if Bobby Green shows up, I'll probably favor Bobby Green. If he shows up. But I do also see a way of victory for Paddy as well. If he takes it to the ground and grinds him down a bit, he can get a submission."

Leon Edwards responds to Conor McGregor, issues welterweight title challenge to the Irishman

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has issued a challenge to Conor McGregor, wanting to put his title on the line against the Irishman in New York.

'Rocky' was responding to a comment McGregor had made regarding him and his decisions wins in the UFC. According to 'The Notorious', the welterweight division is in a tough spot due to Edwards' lack of finishes.

McGregor said (via Championship Rounds on X):

"There's too many decisions going on now with that Leon fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision and then he's fighting another decision guy, your man Belal [Muhammad]. So, not great times in the welterweight title picture."

Edwards then responded to McGregor during an interview with talkSPORT and proposed a title bout between the pair to settle their beef. The 32-year-old said:

"After he [McGrego] does beat [Michael] Chandler, if he beats Chandler in June, let's fight for the welterweight strap in November in MSG [Madison Square Garden]. "

