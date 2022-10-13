"It's difficult to make it make sense for the company" - Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal's recent skid makes booking a fight difficult; 'Gamebred's manager disagrees

Leon Edwards recently spoke about how Jorge Masvidal's recent losing streak makes it difficult for a potential matchup between the pair to be made. Needless to say, Masvidal's manager feels differently.

The freshly crowned UFC welterweight champion has a history of hostility with 'Gamebred'. At UFC Fight Night London in 2019, Masvidal was back in the octagon after a 16-month hiatus to face Darren Till in the main event. The Miami native returned to winning ways with a sensational knockout of the young British prospect. However, his post-fight interview was cut short by Leon Edwards, who pestered Masvidal for a potential fight in the future.

What followed was an ugly backstage scuffle that required security to intervene and separate the two.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

'Rocky' wants to seek retribution for Masvidal's actions inside the octagon. However, 'Gamebred' has lost his last three fights, the latest coming against bitter rival Colby Covington in a lopsided contest.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the idea of the matchup, Edwards stated that Jorge Masvidal's recent skid makes it difficult for the UFC to book a fight:

"Masvidal is the one I definitely want to have, but he keeps on losing. It's difficult to make it make sense for the company, you know, even for the fans to sell it."

These comments prompted a reply from Jorge Masvidal's manager, Malki Kawa, who reaffirmed that fans would love to see the Brummie seek revenge. He posted a tweet with the caption:

"It’s not difficult. The fans would love to see you get your revenge."

Jorge Masvidal's manager had called out Leon Edwards after thrilling victory against Kamaru Usman

Malki Kawa, Jorge Masvidal's manager, sent Leon Edwards a message on behalf of his client after 'Rocky's dramatic come-from-behind knockout victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards scripted the emotionally-charged comeback with a strong push from his team which was led by Dave Lovell. The harshest reminder of how unpredictable the sport can be was met with thunderous reception worldwide.

Masvidal's manager jumped on the opportunity to remind Edwards of his unfinished business with 'Gamebred'. The American sports agent and manager used Masvidal's famous quote while reacting to the Jamaican-born English fighter's victory:

''3 piece and a soda time. Yes we accept Leon Edwards."

malki kawa @malkikawa 3 piece and a soda time. Yes we except Leon Edwards 3 piece and a soda time. Yes we except Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal will most likely face Gilbert Burns next, a fight which has been verbally agreed upon according to the Brazilian. Edwards, in all likelihood, will settle his rivalry with Kamaru Usman in a rubber match that is being targeted in the UK, according to rumors.

