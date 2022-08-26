"People started to leave the arena because they thought it was a foregone conclusion" - Leon Edwards' coach explains why he delivered intense speech before 'Rocky' knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards' head coach David Lovell has opened up about the motivational speech he gave his fighter before the fifth round. Edwards visibly looked content with losing to Kamaru Usman before Lovell remotivated him. This led to the unpredictable head kick knockout that changed everything.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports “Quit feeling sorry for yourself!” -Leon Edwards coach to him right before the 5th round #UFC278 “Quit feeling sorry for yourself!” -Leon Edwards coach to him right before the 5th round #UFC278 https://t.co/AewNqkMq9h

Lovell has been labeled a hero by the MMA world. His ability to be brutally honest with Edwards and tell him what he needed to hear had a direct impact on the shocking outcome.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, the longtime head coach of 'Rocky' had this to say about his speech between the final rounds:

"I knew I had to do something. His body language - he wouldn't look me in the eye. He was slumping in his chair. He looked dejected. I was like, 'this is not you, son. What is wrong?' I don't know what it was."

He added:

"Call it godly intervention, but I had to shake this kid out of his slump... Apparently, what I heard, halfway through the last round, people started to leave the arena because they thought it was a foregone conclusion."

The UFC commentary team also wrote Edwards off before the head kick KO. 'Rocky' was the one that created the unforgettable moment. However, Lovell's ability to remotivate his fighter before the fifth round will always be a part of the story.

Watch Leon Edwards' coach David Lovell discuss his motivational speech below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



's interview: "I knew I had to do something": Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell explains the viral speech that prompted a KO of Kamaru Usman. @MikeBohn 's interview: bit.ly/3CDK6VQ "I knew I had to do something": Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell explains the viral speech that prompted a KO of Kamaru Usman.@MikeBohn's interview: bit.ly/3CDK6VQ https://t.co/jUF8G193Bs

Leon Edwards' coach confirms that the head kick was a part of their gameplan

Another viral video from the UFC 278 aftermath showed Edwards and his team planning to execute a left head kick. During the same interview, Lovell confirmed that it was part of their gameplan by saying:

"We were drilling this. This wasn't a fluke thing. We've been drilling this."

The motivational speech before the fifth round and the head kick being a part of the game plan makes this moment even better. Edwards was one minute away from his journey to a title shot coming to a disappointing end, but he showed how unpredictable MMA is.

Watch Leon Edwards' team discuss the head kick before the fight below:

Ben Kiely @TheJivemaster



Hail Mary?



Anyone who thinks Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman was either needs to watch this.



Fluke?Hail Mary?Anyone who thinks Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman was either needs to watch this. #UFC278 Fluke?Hail Mary?Anyone who thinks Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman was either needs to watch this. #UFC278 https://t.co/tnqr6OTr0m

