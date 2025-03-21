Leon Edwards comments on Belal Muhammad being champion, eyes win over Sean Brady at UFC London for title shot

Leon Edwards fired off a couple of shots at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad ahead of his clash with Sean Brady this weekend. Edwards and Muhammad have continued to go back and forth ever since their rematch last year.

Soon after weighing in, 'Rocky' spoke to Michael Bisping and media members from TNT Sports. They previewed the upcoming UFC London main event, with Edwards claiming that he's looking to return to winning ways against Brady to earn a shot at the belt, which is currently held by Muhammad.

Taking a dig at the current champion, Edwards stated that the belt doesn't look right on Muhammad:

"Like I said, it [the belt] don't look right on him [Belal Muhammad], you know what I mean? [laughs] So I need to go out there and get it back. Get the division moving again. So yeah, let's see what happens in May [Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena], we'll go from there."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Leon Edwards discusses friction with Belal Muhammad: "The way he looks and the way he talks, he's just annoying"

The bitter rivalry between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad is potent, with both fighters repeatedly belittling one another. Their first clash ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke, a fight Edwards was winning before the unfortunate ending.

In their rematch at UFC 304 last year, Muhammad dethroned Edwards, out-striking and out-wrestling the Brit en route to a decision victory. 'Rocky' has since claimed that the late start time affected his performance, with 'Remember the Name' mocking his English counterpart for allegedly making excuses.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Edwards opened up about his feelings towards Muhammad, labeling his former foe "annoying" and "weird." He said:

"He's just an annoying human being. [laughs] Just the way he looks and the way he talks, he's just annoying. That's all it really was. There wasn't nothing personal. He's just a weird guy."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

