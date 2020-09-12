Leon Edwards on why he deserves Nick Diaz fight

Leon Edwards last fought in July of 2019, securing a dominant unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos.

Edwards’ aforesaid win led the vast majority of MMA fans and experts to believe that he could be next in line for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Title.

However, Edwards has been unable to compete in a professional MMA bout this year, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown rules and guidelines in his home country, the United Kingdom, have left the Jamaican-British MMA stalwart in a dilemma particularly in light of gyms being closed.

Leon Edwards explains why he deserves a fight against “big name” Nick Diaz

Speaking to ESPN, Leon “Rocky” Edwards opened up on his desire to get back into the Octagon before the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Edwards opined that he’s currently in a rather annoying position, as he’s the only top 10-ranked UFC Welterweight who doesn’t live in the US.

Rocky added, however, that they’d have to fight him soon regardless.

Additionally, Edwards explained that he’s most definitely going to fight this year. He continued that he’s 29 years of age and ought to stay active.

Edwards noted that the top five UFC Welterweights other than him are in their mid-thirties; he pointed out that he’s probably the youngest fighter in the UFC Welterweight division’s top 15.

Furthermore, Edwards asserted that he’s done enough to deserve a fight against a “big name”, and insinuated that a lesser desirable fight wouldn’t do.

Leon Edwards indicated that he intends to fight a worthy opponent who’d motivate him to go out and get the job done. He stated –

“I heard Nick Diaz is coming back; that’d be a good fight. He’s a popular name. It would be good to beat Nick, that’d be nine in a row.”

Moreover, Edwards claimed that he believes he’s better than any of the big-name fighters.

Who could Leon Edwards face in his next UFC fight?

Leon Edwards had notably been involved in a backstage brawl against BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal. Regardless, the latter is likely to face Nate Diaz in a rematch in early 2021.

Certain sections of the MMA community have considered the possibility of Leon Edwards facing Stephen Thompson later this year. Nevertheless, Edwards is yet to be officially booked in a UFC matchup this year, following the cancelation of his March 2020 bout against Tyron Woodley due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Nick Diaz is seemingly prepping for his much-awaited return to active MMA competition.

Who’d you favor in a potential fight between Leon Edwards and Nick Diaz? Sound off in the comments.