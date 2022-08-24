Leon Edwards announces launch of merchandise featuring the wildly popular "look at me now" quote from UFC 278 octagon interview

Leon Edwards has released merchandise to commemorate his historic win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

The number two ranked welterweight contender, Edwards, ascended to the throne over the weekend and unseated the number one pound-for-pound fighter in all of mixed martial arts. With less than a minute to go in a fight he was largely getting dominated in, Edwards landed a head kick that KO'd Usman- etching Edwards' name in the history books forever.

In his post-fight interview, Leon Edwards screamed "look at me now" amid what was an inspiring speech throughout. This phrase clearly resonated with many and is now being stitched together for the masses to drop on their torsos.

See the tweet below:

Edwards secured a rare fifth-round finish in a UFC title fight and completed one of the great comeback wins in the history of the sport. 'Rocky' not only settled the score with Usman, but he shut up all who doubted him and cemented himself as the top 170-pounder in the world.

'Rocky' went from growing up impoverished in a shed in Jamaica to being the UFC world welterweight champion. His story is the stuff of movies.

The fresh, new apparel for Leon Edwards is accessible via Paradigm Sports' website who represent him on a managerial level.

Leon Edwards and other fighters selling their own merch

Sean O'Malley stands out as a notable example of a fighter who sells his own merchandise and uses the UFC platform to bolster sales figures. In fact, 'Sugar' is so dedicated to selling his own merchandise that he once went as far as to claim that a big part of fighting on the UFC platform was to bump up his sales.

Derek Brunson is another UFC fighter who has sold his own merchandise to great effect, although Brunson was acting out of a much nobler motive than Edwards and O'Malley. Brunson sold merch to show solidarity for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez who has been embroiled in some complex legal issues lately. Brunson, demanding his fellow fighters' freedom, sold shirts that had "Free Cain" written on them.

Jorge Masvidal is also somewhat of a capitalist- selling his own goods to 'Gamebred' fans directly.

With all the controversy surrounding UFC fighter pay, it's a breath of fresh air to see fighters making money off of non-combative endeavours. However, not everybody has the business acumen or the persona to successfully sell their merchandise.

